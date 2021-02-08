UNO hockey's conference returns to pod for postseason tourney, this time in North Dakota

It will be back to the pod format for the UNO hockey team in the postseason, though this time there will be travel involved.

The NCHC announced Monday that the Frozen Faceoff — the league’s postseason tournament — will be held March 12-16 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

The entire eight-team tourney will be held at North Dakota’s Engelstad Arena and will be a single-elimination format. Quarterfinals will be held March 12-13 and the semifinals and final will be held March 15-16.

On March 12, the top seed in the tournament will face the No. 8 seed and the No. 7 seed will face the No. 2 seed. The No. 3 seed will play the No. 6 seed and the No. 4 seed will play the No. 5 seed March 13.

The four quarterfinal winners then will be reseeded for the semifinals, with the Frozen Faceoff champion crowned March 16.

“Due to continued changes with COVID-19, we are forced to alter the structure and location of the 2021 tournament," NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton said. “Circumstances surrounding travel, testing and fan attendance made the traditional format difficult to complete."

Fan attendance will be permitted on a limited basis in accordance with university, local and state health guidelines.