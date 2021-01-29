UNO hockey's 'execution was off' in Mavs' loss to No. 2 North Dakota

UNO led by a goal Friday night before North Dakota showed why it's the second-ranked team in the nation.
The Fighting Hawks rallied to score five straight in a 6-2 victory at Baxter Arena. It was the 10th win in the past 11 games for North Dakota, which sits atop the eight-team NCHC.
"I don't think that was a 6-2 loss," Mavericks coach Mike Gabinet said. "We did some good things but our execution was off."
After defenseman Cooper Moore scored 1:25 into the game, ninth-ranked UNO tied it on a goal by Chayse Primeau. The Mavs then went ahead early in the second period when Martin Sundberg scored, but it was all North Dakota from there.
Shane Pinto tied it later in the period and Mark Senden scored four minutes after that to put the Fighting Hawks ahead to stay. Third-period goals by Grant Mismash, Jasper Weatherby and Judd Caulfield — two coming in the final 1:26 — sealed the win.
"At times we were trying to be too high-risk entering their zone," Gabinet said. "They're a really good transition team."
The Mavs (9-5-1) also were frustrated by North Dakota's Adam Scheel, a 6-foot-3 junior who allowed one goal in two victories last week. He made 30 saves, including a pair late in the game against Kevin Conley and Taylor Ward that kept the Fighting Hawks in charge.
"He is a big goalie," Conley said. "We've got to get him moving and find a way to put some pucks in the back of the net."
Gabinet agreed.
"We had some good looks," he said. "We've got to find a way to put those pucks in."
UNO also needed to get more out of the two five-minute major penalties against the Fighting Hawks. The Mavs were 1 for 7 on the power play.
"I think they're right up there with us on the penalty kill," Gabinet said.
That penalty kill remains a bright spot for UNO. The Mavs successfully killed off five penalties to stretch their consecutive streak to 49 over the past 13 games.
Conley said UNO will need to be better when the teams play again Saturday at 6:07 p.m.
"We need to make them play a 200-foot game," he said. "And we need to play a full 60 minutes."
Notes
» Linesman Scott Fitzpatrick suffered an ankle injury and left the game with 4:47 left in the second period. The game eventually commenced with three officials.
» The first penalty of the game was a five-minute charging call after Brendan Budy smashed Mavs' defenseman Jonny Tychonick near the boards. Tychonick transferred to UNO from North Dakota.
» Goalie Isaiah Saville made 29 saves in the UNO net.
North Dakota (13-3-1).....1 2 3—6
UNO (9-5-1).....................1 1 0—2
First period: 1, UND, Moore (Pinto), 1:25. 2, UNO, Primeau (Ward, Conley), power play, 2:52.
Second period: 3, UNO, Sundberg (unassisted), 2:06. 4, UND, Pinto (Gaber, Caulfield), 6:49. 5, UND, Senden (unassisted), 11:07.
Third period: 6, UND, Mismash (Moore, Kawaguchi), 4:29. 7, UND, Weatherby (unassisted), empty net, 18:34. 8, UND, Caulfield (Keane), 18:39.
Shots on goal:
North Dakota......10 9 16—35
UNO......................9 13 10—32
Saves: UND, Scheel (30). UNO, Saville (29).
Penalties: UND, 11-36. UNO, 10-20.
Power-play conversions: UND, 0-5. UNO, 1-7.
Three stars: 1, Shane Pinto, UND. 2, Cooper Moore, UND. 3, Martin Sundberg, UNO.
