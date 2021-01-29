UNO hockey's 'execution was off' in Mavs' loss to No. 2 North Dakota

"He is a big goalie," Conley said. "We've got to get him moving and find a way to put some pucks in the back of the net."

Gabinet agreed.

"We had some good looks," he said. "We've got to find a way to put those pucks in."

UNO also needed to get more out of the two five-minute major penalties against the Fighting Hawks. The Mavs were 1 for 7 on the power play.

"I think they're right up there with us on the penalty kill," Gabinet said.

That penalty kill remains a bright spot for UNO. The Mavs successfully killed off five penalties to stretch their consecutive streak to 49 over the past 13 games.

Conley said UNO will need to be better when the teams play again Saturday at 6:07 p.m.

"We need to make them play a 200-foot game," he said. "And we need to play a full 60 minutes."

Notes

» Linesman Scott Fitzpatrick suffered an ankle injury and left the game with 4:47 left in the second period. The game eventually commenced with three officials.