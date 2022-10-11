 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOCKEY

UNO hockey's game against Minnesota Duluth to be televised

Take a look back at the last five seasons of UNO hockey.

UNO’s hockey game against visiting Minnesota Duluth on Jan. 13 will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

The NCHC announced the 11-game schedule Tuesday with the network, in its 10th year as the league’s national television partner.

The Mavericks’ game with the Bulldogs will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Baxter Arena.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

