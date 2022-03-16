 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UNO hockey's Jason Smallidge is awarded 2022 NCHC Postgraduate Scholarship

  • Updated
  • 0

UNO defenseman Jason Smallidge has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 NCHC Postgraduate Scholarship.

Jason Smallidge (copy)

Jason Smallidge

He becomes the fourth UNO player to earn the honor since it was founded in 2016.

Smallidge will graduate in May with a degree in business, banking and finance. He also is minoring in real estate and land use economics.

He has a 3.92 grade-point average and is a four-time member of the league's academic all-conference team. Smallidge has made the dean's list each year he has been attending UNO.

The senior defenseman has suited up in 89 games for the Mavericks. Off the ice, he has been a volunteer for the Special Olympics and at Children's Hospital & Medical Center.

"Jason has certainly shown success in the classroom with a strong GPA and multiple majors and minors," NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton said. "We hope this scholarship can further Jason's business education and career path."

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

F1 accused of ignoring Bahrain human rights abuses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert