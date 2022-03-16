UNO hockey's Jason Smallidge is awarded 2022 NCHC Postgraduate Scholarship

UNO defenseman Jason Smallidge has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 NCHC Postgraduate Scholarship.

He becomes the fourth UNO player to earn the honor since it was founded in 2016.

Smallidge will graduate in May with a degree in business, banking and finance. He also is minoring in real estate and land use economics.

He has a 3.92 grade-point average and is a four-time member of the league's academic all-conference team. Smallidge has made the dean's list each year he has been attending UNO.

The senior defenseman has suited up in 89 games for the Mavericks. Off the ice, he has been a volunteer for the Special Olympics and at Children's Hospital & Medical Center.

"Jason has certainly shown success in the classroom with a strong GPA and multiple majors and minors," NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton said. "We hope this scholarship can further Jason's business education and career path."

