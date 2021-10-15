UNO hockey's Matt Miller scores game-winning goal in overtime

Freshman Cameron Berg won the faceoff in overtime and Matt Miller did the rest.

The sophomore forward scored his team-leading fourth goal Friday night to lift UNO to a 3-2 win over Alaska Fairbanks at Baxter Arena. The victory boosted the Mavericks to 4-1 and extended their win streak to four.

The game was tied after two periods and the teams then battled through a scoreless third. That led to a 3-on-3, 5-minute sudden-death overtime.

"That 3 on 3 in overtime is intense," Miller said. "Your heart is always pounding."

Both teams had scoring opportunities before Berg won a faceoff and got it to Miller, who fired a shot past the glove of Nanooks goalie Gustavs Grigals. The goal came with 2:46 left.

​"I knew if I drew it back to Matt that he was going to hammer it home," Berg said.

The Mavs are now 1-1 in overtime games. Their only loss was a season-opening, 4-3 setback against Lake Superior State.

"I don't think this was one of our best 60-minute games," UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. "We were flat in the second period and let them back in the game."