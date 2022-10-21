UNO hockey's rally falls short as Alaska Fairbanks wins in overtime

UNO erased a two-goal deficit to force overtime, but that's when Alaska Fairbanks came up with the game-winning goal in a 3-2 victory Friday night at Baxter Arena.

UNO drops to 1-3-1 on the season and are 0-3 to start the season at Baxter. It also marked Alaska's first win over UNO since 2011 as the Mavs had won the previous five games in the series.

Alaska scored twice in a six-minute span, the second one a short-handed goal by Harrison Israels with 2:50 left in the opening period.

But UNO, which erased a four-goal deficit for a tie in its previous game at Lake Superior State, quickly answered as Jake Pivonka scored on a power play 31 seconds after Israels' goal. It was Pivonka's first goal as a Maverick.

It stayed 2-1 until UNO got another power-play goal four minutes into the third period on Matt Miller's first goal this season.

But in overtime, there was a scramble in front of the UNO net as Alaska's Brady Risk was able to poke home the game-winner two minutes into overtime.

Alaska held a 34-25 shot advantage. UNO goalie Jake Kucharski finished with 31 saves.

UNO and Fairbanks will play again at 2 p.m. Sunday.