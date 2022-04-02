UNO hockey's season ended earlier than the Mavs' wanted, but Gabinet sees plenty of positives

Catching up with UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet these days isn’t easy.

He’s busy on the recruiting trail as he works to rebuild the Mavericks’ roster.

Unlike this past season when almost everyone returned, Gabinet will have several holes to fill for the 2022-23 season. A combination of factors — graduation, turning pro, the transfer portal — has led to at least 10 players moving on.

But the coach said there is plenty to build on, starting with a strong finish and a 21-win season.

“Even after our season was over, the guys wanted to keep practicing,” he said. “They were hungry and I think it showed, though the season obviously didn’t end the way we had hoped.”

It ended in the first round of the NCHC playoffs as the Mavs were swept at Western Michigan. UNO lost 4-2 and 5-4 in overtime against the seventh-ranked Broncos.

“Those were two highly competitive games that could have gone either way,” Gabinet said. “I still thought winning 21 games was a great accomplishment.”

That early playoff exit sealed UNO’s fate concerning a possible NCAA tournament berth, something the team achieved the previous season. It didn’t help this year that a tweaked schedule due to COVID-19 protocol had the Mavs playing one home series between Dec. 5 and Feb. 17.

“Looking back, I think that tough road stretch got to us,” the coach said. “I know other schools had to deal with changes but playing in our league is really a gauntlet, and that schedule didn’t help.”

The best part of that schedule was the three consecutive home weekends the Mavs enjoyed to finish the regular season. UNO went 4-2 against No. 3 Denver, No. 4 North Dakota and No. 8 St. Cloud State.

“We were playing our best at the right time,” Gabinet said. “I think that’s why the guys weren’t ready to admit the season was over.”

The coach likes to dwell on such positives, which also includes:

» The seventh 20-win season in school history and the first under Gabinet.

» Those 21 wins are the second-most in the program’s 25-year history, trailing only the 24-win season of 2000-01.

» The Mavs finished the first half of the season with 13 wins, another second-most accomplishment in program history.

» UNO’s seven-game win streak in October was the longest since the 2012-13 season and one shy of tying the school record.

» The Mavs were ranked most of the season and climbed to No. 9 at one point.

» A 14-6 home record at Baxter Arena.

» Four wins against teams ranked in the top five, including an overtime road victory over then top-ranked St. Cloud.

But Gabinet, who spoke by phone from Vancouver, knows he has work to do. Gone are goalies Isaiah Saville and Austin Roden, defensemen Jason Smallidge, Brandon Scanlin and Nate Knoepke and forwards Taylor Ward, Chayse Primeau, Brannon McManus, Kevin Conley and Martin Sundberg.

UNO will be losing five of its top seven scorers and three key defensemen. Another area of concern is goaltender, where the duo of Saville and Roden — who have combined to start every game the past three seasons — have moved on.

That leaves the job to senior Jacob Zab and newcomer Simon Latkoczy, neither of which has played in a collegiate game. Gabinet said the transfer portal is a possibility to add a third goalie.

The coach said he’s confident the returning players will continue the Mavs’ strong hockey tradition.

“I’m really excited for this group coming back,” he said. “It’s their time to step up and flourish.”

