UNO hockey's weekend series against Denver postponed due to COVID

No. 15 UNO hockey home series against No. 7 Denver this weekend has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Mavericks' program.
The series had been scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Baxter Arena. It has been rescheduled for Feb. 4-5.
Friday night's game was going to be televised on CBS Sports Network. The NCHC and the network are looking into possible options to replace it.
The decision to postpone the series between the Pioneers and Mavs is consistent with the league's COVID-19 protocols.
UNO said in a press release it expects to return to action Jan. 14-15 at North Dakota.
