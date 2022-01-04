UNO hockey's weekend series against Denver postponed due to COVID

No. 15 UNO hockey home series against No. 7 Denver this weekend has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Mavericks' program.

The series had been scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Baxter Arena. It has been rescheduled for Feb. 4-5.

Friday night's game was going to be televised on CBS Sports Network. The NCHC and the network are looking into possible options to replace it.

​The decision to postpone the series between the Pioneers and Mavs is consistent with the league's COVID-19 protocols.

UNO said in a press release it expects to return to action Jan. 14-15 at North Dakota.

