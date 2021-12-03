UNO hopes to snap six-game skid with two strong halves against Eastern Washington

Coach Brian Barone's SIUE squad was up by 20 points with 10 minutes left Tuesday night when he delivered a message for his bench.

"These guys aren't going to give up," Barone warned his players about UNO.

He was right. UNO was in the midst of a 21-0 run that cut its 29-point deficit to 62-54 with 6:59 left. The Mavs would eventually pull within 69-63 with three minutes left but didn't get closer in a 75-65 loss.

"It's good that we had that half because we have that to build upon," said UNO coach Derrin Hansen, whose team has lost six straight. "We have more answers after the second half than we had after the first half."

UNO was thoroughly outplayed in Tuesday's first half when it shot 30% from the field and trailed by as many as 31. In the second half, the Mavs played with better energy, shot 50% (including 7 of 11 on 3-pointers) and outscored the Cougars 32-13 over the last 14 minutes.

"(After the game) I went to the front row of the fans and apologized for the first half. That first half was unacceptable, and we need to take accountability for it," said Kyle Luedtke, who scored a game-high 21 points. "We haven't put a full 40 minutes together. I mean, there's flashes where we're really good, but we need to do that for a full 40 minutes. That's what we're striving to get to."