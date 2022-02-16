UNO is looking for a kickstart when Mavs take on Denver

Wins at Denver in late February got UNO into last year's Summit League men's basketball tournament.

A win over Pioneers on Thursday would go a long way in helping the Mavericks securing a tourney spot this year.

UNO, 3-12 in league play and 4-22 overall, is in eighth place in the Summit heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. The Mavs are one win in front of St. Thomas, a league newcomer which is ineligible for the tournament, and North Dakota.

The top eight advance to the tournament, beginning March 5 in Sioux Falls.

"We just got to get momentum so we can go to the tournament," UNO guard Marco Smith said. "Every game is very important, not just this game, but every game is very important. It's on us, how we handle our business."

The Mavs play at Western Illinois and St. Thomas next week. North Dakota also plays St. Thomas next week, but its other games are against opponents in the upper half of the standings.

Thursday is UNO's final game at home, where all its wins have come this season. It also will be Senior Night and Smith will be honored — he'll graduate in May, but he'll have the option to play another year since the NCAA extended players an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

Smith, who has started the past two years, said the Mavs' success depends how they play defense. UNO averages 68.7 points per game, but has allowed more than 90 points in six of its last nine games.

"Offense will always be there for us, it comes down to defense," Smith said. "We just have to stay together defensively for the full 40 minutes."

Smith thinks the Mavs, despite its record, have stayed locked in. Coach Derrin Hansen feels the same way.

"We're fighting like crazy and we just need to get over the hump the last three games," Hansen said. "We've had everything except for the results that we want."

Among the 10 players in UNO's regular rotation, they combined for 26 career starts before this season — Smith had 12. Two newcomers, Frankie Fidler and Felix Lemetti, are the leading scorers at 11.5 and 10.7 points per game. Fidler, a forward from Bellevue West, is averaging 19.5 during the past six games.

"On both ends, we just need to have more consistency," Hansen said. "We've shown defensively we can be good, we've shown offensively we can be good. We haven't done it over long stretches. And that has kind of been our Achilles' heel all year."

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.