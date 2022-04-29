UNO is playing its best softball now, but the Mavs don't think they've peaked yet

UNO showed what it's capable of last week.

Jamie White said it was all there — offense, defense, pitching, base running — as the Mavericks rolled past Creighton 9-3 before sweeping a series at South Dakota by a combined 27-5. UNO and South Dakota were tied for second place in the Summit League entering the weekend, now the 23-11 Mavs are three games behind South Dakota State at 11-4.

But the senior infielder doesn't think they have peaked yet.

"We're getting there," White said. "We're finding the groove. We're just touching up little things."

The Mavs, winners of four straight and 10 of 11, are preparing for their final home series of the season. They'll host UMKC Saturday and Sunday.

"We're all just having fun and playing as a team," White said. "We've all just bought in and rolled with it.

"Our pitchers are going to give up one run a game — if that — so we just need to score three. Now we're scoring much more."

The Mavs spent most of March trying to win low-scoring games as junior Kamryn Meyer became one of the NCAA's top pitchers. But the past three weeks, the offense has been hitting its stride.

UNO is averaging 6.9 runs in the past 10 games.

"When you have a new staff and you do things a little different way, it really is a process of getting used to the approach that you want them to have in the box," said Mike Heard, UNO's first-year coach. "They're starting to get more comfortable with that and maybe believing a little more."

White is leading the way on offense. She had two homers and nine RBIs last week when she was named the Summit League player of the week. She leads the team in RBIs (26), batting average (.376) and on-base percentage (.532).

"She's been really consistent and really good all year," Heard said.

Meyer, meanwhile, continues to lead the pitching staff. She's second in Division I in strikeouts per seven innings (12.4), fifth in hits allowed per seven innings (3.30) and 11th in ERA (1.23).

And with two weekends left in the regular season, White said UNO's players and coaches all are pulling in the same direction.

"I think everyone believes in themselves," she said. "We've believing in each other and fighting for each other.

"(The coaching staff) brings confidence to us so we can play with more confidence. And we play relaxed, we don't press so much."

White is one of six seniors, along with Lexi Burkhardt, Sydney Hampton, Alexa Sedlak, Rachel Weber and Sierra Leonetti, who will play their final home games this weekend. Heard, hired last August, appreciates the leadership they brought this season.

"You never know what you're going to get when you start a new job, but we've been extremely lucky with the seniors," the coach said. "They've embraced everything from Day 1 and have just been awesome to work with. The success we're starting to have has an awful lot to do with them helping that process work through."

