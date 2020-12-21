UNO looks for one more win to finish hectic pod play

One more afternoon of hockey, then UNO can take a break for the holidays.
The Mavericks close league pod play at 12:05 p.m. Monday against Colorado College. It will be the last of 38 NCHC games at Baxter Arena involving all eight teams, an ambitious schedule that began Dec. 1.
It also will be the Mavs’ 10th game in 20 days.
“The last three weeks have flown by," UNO forward Taylor Ward said. “We’ve played a lot of hockey, and we need to stay dialed in."
Ward was dialed in Friday night in a 6-5 win over Western Michigan. He had two goals and two assists as the Mavs rallied from an early three-goal deficit.
“We know that we have one more game to play," he said. “We’re all beat up and tired, but the Christmas break is just ahead."
The junior is picking up where he left off last season. He led the Mavs in goals with 16 as a sophomore and has a team-high five this year.
Against Western Michigan, he scored a goal 1:10 into the second period to spark UNO’s comeback. He scored his second of the game midway through the period that cut the Mavs' deficit to 4-3.
He also assisted on UNO’s second goal and added his fourth point when he assisted on the winning goal by Chayse Primeau with 7:22 left in the game.
Coach Mike Gabinet said Ward and Primeau, who were playing on the same line against the Broncos, work well together.
“They’re dynamic two-way players," he said. “The biggest thing for both of them is their play away from the puck."
The Mavs are 5-3-1 and have 16 points in the league. A victory against the 2-3-2 Tigers would boost UNO near the top of the league standings.
NOTES: After Monday, the Mavs will be idle until a home series that begins Dec. 31 against North Dakota. … Colorado College is coming off a 1-1 tie against Miami on Saturday night. The Tigers won the overtime shootout to capture the extra point in the standings … The Mavs defeated the Tigers 6-1 on Dec. 9 … Colorado College missed the first week of pod play after a player tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the start of the season.
Fans can return to Baxter
Though fans weren't allowed to attend games during pod play, that will change after the Christmas break.
Between 1,000 and 1,500 will be allowed to attend at least the next five games at Baxter Arena. Season-ticket holders were given the first opportunity to purchase tickets.
A limited number of socially distanced single-game seats will go on sale at noon Monday through Ticketmaster. Tickets also are available for the next four men’s and women’s basketball games.
“The protocols of the pod helped teach us how to safely run home events,’’ said Associate Athletic Director Dave Ahlers.
Tickets will be available for the hockey games against North Dakota (Dec. 31, Jan. 1) and Denver (Jan. 21, 23, 24).
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.