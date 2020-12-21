UNO looks for one more win to finish hectic pod play

He also assisted on UNO’s second goal and added his fourth point when he assisted on the winning goal by Chayse Primeau with 7:22 left in the game.

Coach Mike Gabinet said Ward and Primeau, who were playing on the same line against the Broncos, work well together.

“They’re dynamic two-way players," he said. “The biggest thing for both of them is their play away from the puck."

The Mavs are 5-3-1 and have 16 points in the league. A victory against the 2-3-2 Tigers would boost UNO near the top of the league standings.

NOTES: After Monday, the Mavs will be idle until a home series that begins Dec. 31 against North Dakota. … Colorado College is coming off a 1-1 tie against Miami on Saturday night. The Tigers won the overtime shootout to capture the extra point in the standings … The Mavs defeated the Tigers 6-1 on Dec. 9 … Colorado College missed the first week of pod play after a player tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the start of the season.

Fans can return to Baxter

Though fans weren't allowed to attend games during pod play, that will change after the Christmas break.