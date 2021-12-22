UNO loses fourth-quarter lead in loss to Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. — The UNO women led by 10 early in the fourth quarter, but Western Illinois finished on a 22-5 run to rally past the Mavericks 77-70 Wednesday night.

UNO extended its one-point halftime lead to 65-55 when Katie Keitges hit a jumper with 7:09 left. But the Leathernecks (11-2) scored the next 15 points to turn the game around.

UNO pulled within 70-68 when Grace Cave hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with 2:15 left, and the Mavs had two possessions after that to either tie or take the lead. But they couldn't convert, then Western, winners of six straight, hit 7 of 8 free throws in the final 41 seconds to secure the win.

Elena Pilakouta led UNO with 20 points and 11 rebounds — she had a double-double by the third quarter. Keitges added 16 points, while Alexis Pratt had 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Josie Filer, playing in her second game since returning from injury, added nine points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

UNO (5-6) returns home to face UMKC on Dec. 30.

