 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO loses last match of regular season to UMKC
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

UNO loses last match of regular season to UMKC

  • Updated
  • 0

From hockey to women's tennis, check out the head coaches of UNO athletics.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UNO had its 10-match winning streak snapped Sunday afternoon as UMKC rallied for an 18-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20 win in the regular-season finale.

Melanie Brecka, last year's Summit League player of the year, led the Kangaroos with 20 kills, while Omaha Skutt grad Alli Schomers had 43 assists and 11 digs.

Sadie Limback led UNO with 17 kills and 21 digs as she hit .429. Marriah Buss (12), McKenna Ruch (11) and Shayla McCormick (10) also had double-digit kills.​

UNO, which clinched the outright league title Thursday, will be the No. 1 seed at the league tournament, which begins Thursday in Vermillion, South Dakota. UNO's first match will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday.​

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peng Shuai appears in new video taken at Beijing tennis event

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert