UNO loses last match of regular season to UMKC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UNO had its 10-match winning streak snapped Sunday afternoon as UMKC rallied for an 18-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20 win in the regular-season finale.

Melanie Brecka, last year's Summit League player of the year, led the Kangaroos with 20 kills, while Omaha Skutt grad Alli Schomers had 43 assists and 11 digs.

Sadie Limback led UNO with 17 kills and 21 digs as she hit .429. Marriah Buss (12), McKenna Ruch (11) and Shayla McCormick (10) also had double-digit kills.​

UNO, which clinched the outright league title Thursday, will be the No. 1 seed at the league tournament, which begins Thursday in Vermillion, South Dakota. UNO's first match will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday.​