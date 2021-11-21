UNO loses last match of regular season to UMKC

From hockey to women's tennis, check out the head coaches of UNO athletics.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UNO had its 10-match winning streak snapped Sunday afternoon as UMKC rallied for an 18-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20 win in the regular-season finale.
Melanie Brecka, last year's Summit League player of the year, led the Kangaroos with 20 kills, while Omaha Skutt grad Alli Schomers had 43 assists and 11 digs.
Sadie Limback led UNO with 17 kills and 21 digs as she hit .429. Marriah Buss (12), McKenna Ruch (11) and Shayla McCormick (10) also had double-digit kills.
UNO, which
clinched the outright league title Thursday, will be the No. 1 seed at the league tournament, which begins Thursday in Vermillion, South Dakota. UNO's first match will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Photos: UNO Volleyball at Nebraska
Nebraska's Callie Schwarzenbach hits the ball over UNO's Lakyn Graves, left, and Sadie Limback during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts, center, talks to Lauren Stivrins, left, and Associate Head Coach Tyler Hildebrand, right, before they take on UNO during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
From left: UNO"s Lakyn Graves, Claire Mountjoy, Sadie Limback and Sami Clarkson celebrate a point in the first set against UNO during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday. UNO would win the first set.
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst hits the ball at UNO's Rylee Marshall, left, and Sadie Limback during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause, left, and Lindsay Krause look to block against UNO during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst hits the ball at UNO's Rylee Marshall, left, and Sadie Limback during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
Two UNO fans cheer as their team defeats Nebraska in the first set during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
Nebraska's Kalynn Meyer hits the ball at UNO's Lakyn Graves, left, and Marriah Buss, right during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
Nebraska runs to the court to take on UNO during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
Georgia's Kacie Evans celebrates a point against Arizona during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
Arizona State's Jaleesa Caroccio hits the ball towards Georgia's Clara Brower, center, and Phoebe Awoleye during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
Goergia's Kacie Evans, left, and Amber Stivrins celebrate a point against Arizona State during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday. Stivrins is the sister of Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins.
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles waits near the Nebraska locker room entrance before they play UNO during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
From left: Nebrask's Kenzie Knuckles, Lexi Rodriguez, Lexi Sun, Keonilei Akana, No. 6, and Callie Schwarzenbach celebrate a point in the fourth set against UNO during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
Nebraska Head Coach John Cook, left, shakes the hand of UNO Head Coach Matt Buttermore after Nebraska won inn five sets during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
UNO's Marriah Buss, right, hits the ball towards Nebraska's Nicklin Hames during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause hits the ball towards UNO's Marriah Buss during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
UNO's Sami Clarkson sets the ball against Nebraska during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
