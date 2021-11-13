UNO loses to Ball State in final seconds after failed comeback

MUNCIE, Ind. — UNO nearly overcame a 29-point deficit at Ball State Saturday, but it failed to force overtime when a layup try in the final seconds skipped too far off the backboard.

It was junior college transfer Felix Lemetti who drove to his left, beat his defender and rose up for the potential game-tying shot on the Mavs' final possession. A Cardinals' defender did rotate over late, but Lemetti had what appeared to be a clean look at the rim.

He wasn't able to finish it, though.

And Ball State (1-1) hit two free throws with 0.3 seconds left to hang on for a 73-69 victory.

The end result will be a tough one for the Mavs (1-1) to swallow — just because they spent the entire second half working their way back into the game.

UNO made 25% of its shots and managed just 15 points during the game's first 18 minutes. It played without its top two returning scorers, La'Mel Robinson and Wanjang Tut, for the second straight game.

But the Mavs out-scored Ball State 34-15 during the game's final 12 minutes, nearly pulling off an improbable rally.

Ultimately, though, the comeback probably began too late.