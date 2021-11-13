UNO loses to Ball State in final seconds after failed comeback

MUNCIE, Ind. — UNO nearly overcame a 29-point deficit at Ball State Saturday, but it failed to force overtime when a layup try in the final seconds skipped too far off the backboard.
It was junior college transfer Felix Lemetti who drove to his left, beat his defender and rose up for the potential game-tying shot on the Mavs' final possession. A Cardinals' defender did rotate over late, but Lemetti had what appeared to be a clean look at the rim.
He wasn't able to finish it, though.
And Ball State (1-1) hit two free throws with 0.3 seconds left to hang on for a 73-69 victory.
The end result will be a tough one for the Mavs (1-1) to swallow — just because they spent the entire second half working their way back into the game.
UNO made 25% of its shots and managed just 15 points during the game's first 18 minutes. It played without its top two returning scorers, La'Mel Robinson and Wanjang Tut, for the second straight game.
But the Mavs out-scored Ball State 34-15 during the game's final 12 minutes, nearly pulling off an improbable rally.
Ultimately, though, the comeback probably began too late.
It wasn't until the 11:08 mark that UNO cut the deficit under 20 points. Sophomore Akol Arop's layup made it 58-39. Four minutes later, a Lemetti 3-pointer brought the Mavs within 64-57.
Then freshman Frankie Fidler came through with a 3-point play and Dylan Brougham dunked one home. A Fidler steal and breakaway layup on the ensuing Ball State possession pulled UNO within one point at 65-64 with 3:41 remaining.
Fidler made a 3-pointer and senior Marco Smith converted a layup down the stretch to give the Mavs a chance at the end. Ball State had the ball up two points with less than a minute left, but UNO got a key defensive stop to set up the final possession.
The Mavs called timeout to set up their final play, but couldn't finish off the comeback.
Saturday marked the first of five consecutive road games for UNO, which will next play at Kansas State Wednesday.
