UNO men picked to finish fourth in Summit, women ninth; Mavs-Jayhawks set for Dec. 11

A pair of UNO centers are expected to be among the top basketball players in the Summit League this season.

Matt Pile was named to the men's first-team and Mariah Murdie was selected to the women's first-team as the league announced its preseason selections and polls on Monday.

Pile, the league's defensive player of the year last season, averaged a double-double as a junior with 11.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

Pile's teammate, guard Marlon Ruffin, earned a spot on the preseason second-team. Ruffin averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 rebounds last season when he was named the league's sixth man of the year.

UNO was picked to finish fourth in the team standings. The Mavericks graduated its top two scorers in guards KJ Robinson and JT Gibson, but the team's other top contributors all return.

South Dakota State, led by preseason player of the year Douglas Wilson, is the league favorite, followed by Oral Roberts and North Dakota State, which won last season's league tournament.

Murdie was UNO's top player last season when she was a second-team all-league player. She averaged a team-high 11.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game as a sophomore.