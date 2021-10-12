UNO men's and women's hoops picked eighth in Summit League polls

Both the UNO men's and women's basketball teams were picked to finish eighth in their respective Summit League preseason polls.

And neither Mavs squad had a player named to the preseason all-conference first or second teams.

The Summit League coaches' picks were released Monday.

The UNO men finished eighth in the Summit League last year and must replace its top three scorers.

The conference coaches named South Dakota State the league's preseason favorite on the men's side, ahead of North Dakota State and 2021 NCAA Sweet 16 participant Oral Roberts.

Max Abmas is the preseason player of the year. Lincoln East grad Sam Griesel of NDSU and Aurora grad Baylor Scheierman of SDSU each earned spots on the preseason All-Summit League first team.

For women's hoops, South Dakota earned the top spot in the coaches preseason poll, just ahead of South Dakota State. Myah Selland, an SDSU junior forward, is the preseason player of the year.

The Mavs upset South Dakota State last season in the opening round of the Summit League tournament and became the first No. 8 seed to reach the title game. They're replacing three of their top five scorers.