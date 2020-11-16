UNO men's basketball adds Colorado, Kansas State to 2020-21 schedule

Two more power-conference opponents have been added to UNO’s schedule.
It was announced Monday that the Mavs are set to play at Colorado and at Kansas State this season.
UNO already has plans to face Creighton on Dec. 1 at the CHI Health Center. That will be the two programs’ first regular-season meeting since 1995.
And it’s been official for weeks that the Mavs will play at Kansas this year. That game is set for Dec. 11.
But now UNO has two more out-of-league games against major-conference foes.
Colorado announced Monday it will host the Mavs on Dec. 16. UNO will then travel to face Kansas State on Dec. 29, and KSU announced that game will start at 7 p.m. on ESPN Plus.
The Mavs last played Colorado in 2018 and last played Kansas State in 2016.
The pandemic has complicated the scheduling process for coaches across the sport. But UNO Athletic Director Trev Alberts told The World-Herald earlier this month he was confident in the plans coach Derrin Hansen and his staff were putting together.
"Nonconference scheduling this year has been very difficult, but we're excited to add these two stops on our schedule," Hansen said in a statement. "We have played in Boulder and Manhattan previously, and our relationship with each institution helped solidify these two contests. Both games will challenge our team, and we have signed players from these areas, which will continue to raise our visibility there."
Teams can play a maximum of 27 games this year. The Summit League has already announced a 16-game league schedule.
The Mavs are scheduled to open the season against Austin Peay on Nov. 25 at the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Here’s the known schedule for the UNO men’s basketball team:
Nov. 25: vs. Austin Peay (Gulf Coast Showcase)
Nov. 26: vs. Indiana State or East Carolina (Gulf Coast Showcase)
Nov. 27: vs. ETSU, Abilene Christian, Akron or Middle Tennessee (Gulf Coast Showcase)
Dec. 1: at Creighton
Dec. 11: at Kansas
Dec. 16: at Colorado
Dec. 29: at Kansas State
Jan. 2-3: Oral Roberts
Jan. 8-9: at North Dakota State
Jan. 15-16: South Dakota State
Jan. 29-30: at South Dakota
Feb. 6-7: Western Illinois
Feb. 12-13: at UMKC
Feb. 19-20: North Dakota
Feb. 26-27: at Denver
