 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO men's basketball adds Colorado, Kansas State to 2020-21 schedule
0 comments
BASKETBALL

UNO men's basketball adds Colorado, Kansas State to 2020-21 schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

Two more power-conference opponents have been added to UNO’s schedule.

It was announced Monday that the Mavs are set to play at Colorado and at Kansas State this season.

UNO already has plans to face Creighton on Dec. 1 at the CHI Health Center. That will be the two programs’ first regular-season meeting since 1995.

And it’s been official for weeks that the Mavs will play at Kansas this year. That game is set for Dec. 11.

But now UNO has two more out-of-league games against major-conference foes.

Colorado announced Monday it will host the Mavs on Dec. 16. UNO will then travel to face Kansas State on Dec. 29, and KSU announced that game will start at 7 p.m. on ESPN Plus.

The Mavs last played Colorado in 2018 and last played Kansas State in 2016.

The pandemic has complicated the scheduling process for coaches across the sport. But UNO Athletic Director Trev Alberts told The World-Herald earlier this month he was confident in the plans coach Derrin Hansen and his staff were putting together.

"Nonconference scheduling this year has been very difficult, but we're excited to add these two stops on our schedule," Hansen said in a statement. "We have played in Boulder and Manhattan previously, and our relationship with each institution helped solidify these two contests. Both games will challenge our team, and we have signed players from these areas, which will continue to raise our visibility there."

Teams can play a maximum of 27 games this year. The Summit League has already announced a 16-game league schedule.

The Mavs are scheduled to open the season against Austin Peay on Nov. 25 at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Here’s the known schedule for the UNO men’s basketball team:

Nov. 25: vs. Austin Peay (Gulf Coast Showcase)

Nov. 26: vs. Indiana State or East Carolina (Gulf Coast Showcase)

Nov. 27: vs. ETSU, Abilene Christian, Akron or Middle Tennessee (Gulf Coast Showcase)

Dec. 1: at Creighton

Dec. 11: at Kansas

Dec. 16: at Colorado

Dec. 29: at Kansas State

Jan. 2-3: Oral Roberts

Jan. 8-9: at North Dakota State

Jan. 15-16: South Dakota State

Jan. 29-30: at South Dakota

Feb. 6-7: Western Illinois

Feb. 12-13: at UMKC

Feb. 19-20: North Dakota

Feb. 26-27: at Denver

Photos: Leading scorers for UNO men's basketball since 2001

Who has paced the UNO offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Mavericks' top scorers since 2001. 

1 of 21
0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert