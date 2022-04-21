UNO men's basketball adds Jaeden Marshall

The UNO men's basketball program added a scorer as guard Jaeden Marshall announced his commitment to the Mavs Thursday on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4 Marshall, who is from Hinesville, Georgia, has three seasons of eligibility left as he was the leading scorer at Bossier Parish Community College this season.

Marshall averaged 15.4 points for a Bossier Parish team that went 16-14. He also hit a team-best 63 3-pointers while shooting 39.1% from behind the arc. Marshall made 3s in each of Bossier's last 23 games and averaged 22.3 points in the last 10 games.

Also, UNO coach Chris Crutchfield completed his coaching staff by hiring Warren Niles as an assistant and Brandt Danals as director of operations.

Niles had been a graduate assistant for Dana Altman's Oregon's squad. Beginning in 2009, Niles was a standout player at Oral Roberts as he was a four-year starter and set a program record for career games played. He finished with 1,984 career points.

Danals was director of operations the past two seasons at North Alabama.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.