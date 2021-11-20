UNO men's basketball can't overcome slow start in loss to Montana

MISSOULA, Mon. — Another slow start stymied the UNO men as they dropped a 68-47 decision at Montana on Saturday night.

Sam'i Roe hit a 3-pointer to give the Mavs a 3-1 lead, but UNO, which trailed by 23 and 16 at halftime of its previous two games, then went scoreless for more than nine minutes in falling behind 17-3. The deficit stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

UNO pulled within 29-19 on a Darrius Hughes basket 14 seconds after halftime. But the Mavs were scoreless for nearly the next five minutes as the Grizzlies took a 38-19 lead.​ The closest the Mavs got after that was 50-38 with 7:20 remaining.

Montana was led by Josh Bannon with 24 points and 12 rebounds. UNO outrebounded Montana 38-33, but the Mavs shot 33.3% (18 of 54) from the field.

Nick Ferrarini, who was making his season debut because of injury, and Felix Lemetti led UNO with 10 points each. Kyle Luedtke added nine points and a team-best six rebounds.

Thirty-two of UNO's 47 points came from its bench.

UNO continues its five-game road trip at Texas Tech on Tuesday.

