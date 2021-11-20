 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO men's basketball can't overcome slow start in loss to Montana
0 comments
top story
BASKETBALL

UNO men's basketball can't overcome slow start in loss to Montana

Check out the 2021-22 schedule for UNO men's basketball.

MISSOULA, Mon. — Another slow start stymied the UNO men as they dropped a 68-47 decision at Montana on Saturday night.

Sam'i Roe hit a 3-pointer to give the Mavs a 3-1 lead, but UNO, which trailed by 23 and 16 at halftime of its previous two games, then went scoreless for more than nine minutes in falling behind 17-3. The deficit stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

UNO pulled within 29-19 on a Darrius Hughes basket 14 seconds after halftime. But the Mavs were scoreless for nearly the next five minutes as the Grizzlies took a 38-19 lead.​ The closest the Mavs got after that was 50-38 with 7:20 remaining.

Montana was led by Josh Bannon with 24 points and 12 rebounds. UNO outrebounded Montana 38-33, but the Mavs shot 33.3% (18 of 54) from the field.

Nick Ferrarini, who was making his season debut because of injury, and Felix Lemetti led UNO with 10 points each. Kyle Luedtke added nine points and a team-best six rebounds.

Thirty-two of UNO's 47 points came from its bench.

UNO continues its five-game road trip at Texas Tech on Tuesday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert