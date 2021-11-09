UNO men's basketball defeats Hastings in season opener

UNO's Frankie Fidler dribbles around Hastings's Karson Gansebom.
UNO's Akol Arop shoots over Hastings's Karson Gansebom.
Frankie Fidler scored a game-high 17 points in his UNO debut as he led the Mavericks to a 67-57 win over Hastings College on Tuesday night at Ralston Arena.
The Mavs, playing their 2021-22 opener, led for the final 35 minutes but couldn't shake the NAIA's Broncos.
Hastings was within 55-50 with 5:50 left before Marco Smith hit field goals on four straight possessions for the Mavs, pushing the lead to double-digits.
Smith finished with 10 points, as did Kyle Luedtke. Darrius Hughes added nine points and a team-best eight rebounds.
Dashawn Walker led Hastings, which is 3-2 on the season, with 15 points.
UNO returns to action Saturday at Ball State.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
Photos: UNO hosts Hastings
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.