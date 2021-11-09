 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO men's basketball defeats Hastings in season opener
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

UNO men's basketball defeats Hastings in season opener

Check out the 2021-22 schedule for UNO men's basketball.

Frankie Fidler scored a game-high 17 points in his UNO debut as he led the Mavericks to a 67-57 win over Hastings College on Tuesday night at Ralston Arena.

The Mavs, playing their 2021-22 opener, led for the final 35 minutes but couldn't shake the NAIA's Broncos.

Hastings was within 55-50 with 5:50 left before Marco Smith hit field goals on four straight possessions for the Mavs, pushing the lead to double-digits.

Smith finished with 10 points, as did Kyle Luedtke. Darrius Hughes added nine points and a team-best eight rebounds.

Dashawn Walker led Hastings, which is 3-2 on the season, with 15 points.​

UNO returns to action Saturday at Ball State.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert