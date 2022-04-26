UNO men's basketball lands Kennedy Brown

UNO men's basketball coach Chris Crutchfield has signed power forward Kennedy Brown to play for the Mavs next season.
The 6-foot-8 Brown has three years of eligibility left. He played his freshman year at Dawson Community College in Montana as his team went 23-3 and the program made its first national tournament appearance.
A Chicago product, Brown averaged 10 points and 6.3 rebounds and led his league in blocked shots.
UNO also signed guard Jaeden Marshall last week.
Looking back at the last five seasons of UNO men's basketball