UNO men's basketball receives Summit League schedule; Season opener set for Nov. 25

UNO will open the 2020-21 regular season against Austin Peay on Nov. 25 in a Florida tournament, and it will host Oral Roberts, South Dakota State, Western Illinois and North Dakota during an altered 16-game Summit League schedule.
The Gulf Coast Showcase, an eight-team event in Fort Myers, Florida, released its bracket Wednesday. The Summit League also announced Wednesday its pairings for conference play.
The Mavs’ season opener against Austin Peay is set for 4 p.m. on Nov. 25. FloHoops.com will broadcast the action. UNO will face either Indiana State or East Carolina in the second game on Nov. 26. Its final matchup in Fort Myers will be against Eastern Tennessee, Abilene Christian, Akron or Middle Tennessee.
Once the Mavs get to Summit League play in January, they’ll face a new game structure due to the pandemic.
The league's teams will play a pair of games on back-to-back days against the same opponent at the same site. That format will continue each weekend for nine weeks. Every team gets one bye.
"Through all the options that were proposed, I was always a proponent of what our medical personnel felt was the safest option to get in the most games possible," UNO coach Derrin Hansen said in a statement. "This league schedule reflects that and is considered the safest way to play.
"Though our home fans won't see every team in the league, and we won't visit every campus, this schedule does give us eight home and eight away games, which is ideal. We've been working hard for our upcoming season and are excited to have something to prepare for."
The Mavs will open the conference season against Oral Roberts on Jan. 2 and 3. They’ll then travel to 2019 tournament champion North Dakota State and return home to host preseason favorite South Dakota State.
After a bye week, they’ll play at South Dakota, host Western Illinois, travel to UMKC, host North Dakota and finish up with two road games at Denver.
Additional nonconference games for the Mavs will be announced in the future. They’re already set to play at Creighton and at Kansas.
UNO’s known 2020-21 schedule
Nov. 25: vs. Austin Peay
Nov. 26: vs. Indiana State or East Carolina
Nov. 27: vs. ETSU, Abilene Christian, Akron or Middle Tennessee
Dec. 1: at Creighton
Dec. 11: at Kansas
Jan. 2-3: Oral Roberts
Jan. 8-9: at North Dakota State
Jan. 15-16: South Dakota State
Jan. 29-30: at South Dakota
Feb. 6-7: Western Illinois
Feb. 12-13: at UMKC
Feb. 19-20: North Dakota
Feb. 26-27: at Denver
* * *
