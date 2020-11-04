UNO men's basketball receives Summit League schedule; Season opener set for Nov. 25

UNO will open the 2020-21 regular season against Austin Peay on Nov. 25 in a Florida tournament, and it will host Oral Roberts, South Dakota State, Western Illinois and North Dakota during an altered 16-game Summit League schedule.

The Gulf Coast Showcase, an eight-team event in Fort Myers, Florida, released its bracket Wednesday. The Summit League also announced Wednesday its pairings for conference play.

The Mavs’ season opener against Austin Peay is set for 4 p.m. on Nov. 25. FloHoops.com will broadcast the action. UNO will face either Indiana State or East Carolina in the second game on Nov. 26. Its final matchup in Fort Myers will be against Eastern Tennessee, Abilene Christian, Akron or Middle Tennessee.

Once the Mavs get to Summit League play in January, they’ll face a new game structure due to the pandemic.

The league's teams will play a pair of games on back-to-back days against the same opponent at the same site. That format will continue each weekend for nine weeks. Every team gets one bye.