 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO men's basketball receives Summit League schedule; Season opener set for Nov. 25
0 comments
BASKETBALL

UNO men's basketball receives Summit League schedule; Season opener set for Nov. 25

{{featured_button_text}}

UNO will open the 2020-21 regular season against Austin Peay on Nov. 25 in a Florida tournament, and it will host Oral Roberts, South Dakota State, Western Illinois and North Dakota during an altered 16-game Summit League schedule.

The Gulf Coast Showcase, an eight-team event in Fort Myers, Florida, released its bracket Wednesday. The Summit League also announced Wednesday its pairings for conference play.

The Mavs’ season opener against Austin Peay is set for 4 p.m. on Nov. 25. FloHoops.com will broadcast the action. UNO will face either Indiana State or East Carolina in the second game on Nov. 26. Its final matchup in Fort Myers will be against Eastern Tennessee, Abilene Christian, Akron or Middle Tennessee.

Once the Mavs get to Summit League play in January, they’ll face a new game structure due to the pandemic.

The league's teams will play a pair of games on back-to-back days against the same opponent at the same site. That format will continue each weekend for nine weeks. Every team gets one bye.

"Through all the options that were proposed, I was always a proponent of what our medical personnel felt was the safest option to get in the most games possible," UNO coach Derrin Hansen said in a statement. "This league schedule reflects that and is considered the safest way to play.

"Though our home fans won't see every team in the league, and we won't visit every campus, this schedule does give us eight home and eight away games, which is ideal. We've been working hard for our upcoming season and are excited to have something to prepare for."

The Mavs will open the conference season against Oral Roberts on Jan. 2 and 3. They’ll then travel to 2019 tournament champion North Dakota State and return home to host preseason favorite South Dakota State.

After a bye week, they’ll play at South Dakota, host Western Illinois, travel to UMKC, host North Dakota and finish up with two road games at Denver.

Additional nonconference games for the Mavs will be announced in the future. They’re already set to play at Creighton and at Kansas.

UNO’s known 2020-21 schedule

Nov. 25: vs. Austin Peay

Nov. 26: vs. Indiana State or East Carolina

Nov. 27: vs. ETSU, Abilene Christian, Akron or Middle Tennessee

Dec. 1: at Creighton

Dec. 11: at Kansas

Jan. 2-3: Oral Roberts

Jan. 8-9: at North Dakota State

Jan. 15-16: South Dakota State

Jan. 29-30: at South Dakota

Feb. 6-7: Western Illinois

Feb. 12-13: at UMKC

Feb. 19-20: North Dakota

Feb. 26-27: at Denver

* * *

UNO women also get league schedule

The UNO women's basketball team announced its 16-game Summit League schedule Wednesday.
 
Teams will play each other twice at one site with games taking place on consecutive days. 
 
League play begins with UNO hosting Oral Roberts on Jan. 2-3. UNO's complete schedule has not been finalized and will be released later. 
 
The Mavericks were picked to finish ninth in the league's preseason poll. Junior center Mariah Murdie is a first-team all-conference preseason pick for new coach Carrie Banks.
 
Schedule
 
Jan. 2-3: Oral Roberts.
 
Jan. 8-9: at North Dakota.
 
Jan. 15-16: South Dakota State.
 
Jan. 29-30: at South Dakota.
 
Feb. 6-7: Western Illinois.
 
Feb. 12-13: at UMKC.
 
Feb. 19-20: North Dakota.
 
Feb. 26-27: at Denver.

Photos: Leading scorers for UNO men's basketball since 2001

Who has paced the UNO offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Mavericks' top scorers since 2001. 

1 of 21
0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert