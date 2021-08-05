UNO men's basketball releases nonconference schedule

A new-look UNO men's basketball squad will face four opponents who reached the NCAA tournament last season in its non-conference schedule, which the Mavericks announced Thursday.

"Once again, we have a very challenging non-conference slate," UNO coach Derrin Hansen said.

After playing Hastings College at Ralston Arena on Nov. 9, the Mavs play five straight road games, capped by back-to-back contests against Texas Tech on Nov. 23 and Purdue three days later.

The Mavericks make their Baxter Arena debut Nov. 30 against SIUE before hosting two NCAA qualifiers in Eastern Washington (Dec. 4) and Drake (Dec. 8).

"This year's home schedule presents a unique opportunity where we have three 2021 NCAA tournament qualifiers coming to Baxter," said Hansen, referring to UNO also hosting Summit League tournament champion Oral Roberts on Jan. 27.

The Mavs also have a game at UNLV on Dec. 15 before opening conference play.

UNO will be without its top three scorers from last season as Marlon Ruffin and Ayo Akinwole transferred and Matt Pile graduated.

Nonconference schedule

November

9, vs. Hastings, 7 p.m.