UNO men's basketball schedule includes Nebraska, Iowa, KU

The non-conference schedule for UNO's men's basketball team includes the usual diet of road trips to major college programs - including defending national champion Kansas and Nebraska.
UNO announced its 14-team non-conference slate on Tuesday. The Summit League will announce its schedule at a later date.
The Mavericks, under new coach Chris Crutchfield, will tip off their regular season at KU before heading to Nebraska Nov. 10. UNO plays its regular season home opener Nov. 13 vs. Idaho, follows up with a Nov. 16 home game with Ball State, then embarks on a seven-game road trip: Iowa (Nov. 21); two games in the Emerald Coast Classic against Louisiana Monroe and either Southern/Loyola (Md.); Mississippi State (Nov. 28); Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Dec. 3); Drake (Dec. 7) and Montana State (Dec 10).
The Mavs play Midland at home Dec. 13 before closing out non-conference play at Iowa State on Dec. 21.
