UNO men's basketball schedule includes Nebraska, Iowa, KU

The Mavericks, under new coach Chris Crutchfield, will tip off their regular season at KU before heading to Nebraska Nov. 10. UNO plays its regular season home opener Nov. 13 vs. Idaho, follows up with a Nov. 16 home game with Ball State, then embarks on a seven-game road trip: Iowa (Nov. 21); two games in the Emerald Coast Classic against Louisiana Monroe and either Southern/Loyola (Md.); Mississippi State (Nov. 28); Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Dec. 3); Drake (Dec. 7) and Montana State (Dec 10).