UNO men's basketball signs Jamal Ambrose

Jamal Ambrose, a forward from Apple Valley, Minnesota, became the third recruit signed by Chris Crutchfield and the UNO men's basketball staff.

Ambrose helped Eastview High School reach the Minnesota state tournament this year as he averaged 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. He also shot 68.4% from the field.

"I like the vision the coaches have for the team. It just sees like the right fit," Ambrose said.

Twice this season, Ambrose scored at least 40 points in a game. His season high was 46.

"We needed size, and he gives us that and even more," Crutchfield said of Ambrose. "Jamal is a skilled and mobile forward with a center's body,"

Ambrose joins juco recruits Jaeden Marshall and Kennedy Brown as players signed by the new UNO staff.

