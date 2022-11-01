UNO men's basketball team puts on shooting display in exhibition

For Chris Crutchfield's first game as coach at Baxter Arena, UNO put on a shooting display.

The Mavericks hit 25 of their first 33 field-goal attempts as UNO rolled past NAIA opponent Mid-America Christian 96-71 Tuesday night.

UNO shot 60.3% for the game as the exhibition allowed the Mavs' many newcomers to get their feet wet. Six of the nine Mavs who played at least 15 minutes are new to the roster. Coming off a 5-25 season, the Mavs had three newcomers in their starting lineup, guards JJ White and Jaeden Marshall as well as forward Marquel Sutton.

UNO trailed 8-5 before going on an 18-0 run and was in control from there. The Mavs hit four 3s during the run, the last one by freshman Tony Osburn to make it 23-8 at the 12-minute mark.

The Mavs hit 16 of their last 19 attempts in the opening half, and Luke Jungers certainly did his part. The freshman from Omaha Creighton Prep scored 16 points in eight first-half minutes as twice he hit back-to-back 3-pointers. His second set of 3s put the Mavs up 54-30 with 1:25 left in the half.

UNO's lead grew to 70-42 five minutes into the second half when Frankie Fidler hit Dylan Brougham for an alley-oop dunk.

Jungers led five Mavs in double figures with 22 points; Fidler had 13 points, six assists and five rebounds; Marshall had 13 points; Sutton had 12 points and six rebounds; and Osburn had 12 points.​

UNO opens the regular season Monday at the defending national champion, Kansas. The Jayhawks are ranked fifth in the preseason poll.