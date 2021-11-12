UNO men's basketball team set for five-game road trip

A UNO team that's still defining roles won't have the comfort of its home floor for the next five games.

The Mavs' road swing starts Saturday at Ball State.

It'll be a challenging early season stretch for this UNO squad, which was without its top two returning scorers — sophomore La'Mel Robinson and senior Wanjang Tut were sidelined with injury — during the season opener Tuesday.

The Mavs did beat Hastings 67-57, but coach Derrin Hansen said their mistakes will be magnified in opposing venues. Starting Saturday.

"We have to adjust on the fly and figure out things as we go," he said after Tuesday's win. "We just have to be positive."

After Saturday's game, UNO is scheduled to play road games at Kansas State, Montana, Texas Tech and Purdue.

It's unclear when Robinson and Tut will be available to return to the lineup. Saturday's game is set to begin at 11 a.m.