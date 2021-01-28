UNO men's basketball team set to return to action against Summit League-leading South Dakota

UNO is set to return to action for the first time in three weeks when it takes the floor Friday at South Dakota.

The Mavs (2-12, 0-4) announced on Jan. 11 that they were canceling two home games against South Dakota State due to athletic department and conference COVID-19 protocols. Then they had to take a previously scheduled bye week.

Now that they’re back, they’re hoping to make a late-season push.

UNO dropped its first four games against Summit League foes. It faces first-place South Dakota (8-6, 6-0) this weekend. But the Mavs’ final eight games are against the four other teams with losing records in conference play.

So maybe they can get hot at the right time.

They’ve finished worse than fourth in the league standings just once over the past five years.

The Summit League still intends to conduct this year's conference tournament — at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota — and to award the NCAA automatic bid to the winner. The event will take place without fans from March 6-9.