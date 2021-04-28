UNO men's soccer aims to make this NCAA tournament different than Mavs' last appearance

Stevie Siy is one of three Mavericks who speaks from experience when it comes to the NCAA tournament.

Siy was a freshman starter in 2017, when UNO outlasted Denver in penalty kicks to win the Summit League tournament, earning a spot in the NCAAs for the first time.

"Freshman year, I think we were so happy to be there. Our eyes were enormous," Siy said. "It felt like we just kind of lost our heads. That was enough for us to get there at that point."

UNO lost 2-0 to Florida International in the opening round of the 2017 tournament. Current Mavs Miguel Gomez and Ed Gordon were also on that team.

Siy wants this year's Mavs to learn from that. UNO (6-2-1) will play at No. 23 UNC Greensboro (9-2-2) in an opening-round match at 5 p.m. Thursday

"My message (to the team) this time is it's just another game," said the Omaha Central graduate who was named a first-team all-league defender this year. "They put their shoes on the same way we do. It's another chance to show the world."

Denver again played a role in UNO qualifying for the NCAAs. This time, it was very much connected to the pandemic-affected season.