SOCCER

UNO men's soccer announces 2022 schedule

UNO hired Donovan Dowling as its new men's soccer coach just over two weeks ago, and on Wednesday the Mavs announced their schedule for this fall.

UNO opens the regular season with six straight home games, beginning with Rutgers on Aug. 25. Following that will be games at Caniglia Field against Oakland (Aug. 28), San Diego State (Sept. 2), Drake (Sept. 6), Bradley (Sept. 9) and finally a showdown with cross-town rival Creighton (Sept. 14).

Summit League play begins Sept. 24 at Western Illinois. UNO plays league home games against Denver (Oct. 1), St. Thomas (Oct. 15), Lindenwood (Oct. 26) and Eastern Illinois (Nov. 5).

The Summit tournament will begin Nov. 10 at Denver.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

