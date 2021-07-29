UNO men's soccer announces fall schedule

After winning its first NCAA tournament game in program history in the spring, the UNO men's soccer team announced its schedule for the fall on Thursday.

"The Summit League has really benefited from the extra year of eligibility, and it's going to be the best since I've been at UNO. The top teams are going to be tremendous," UNO coach Bob Warming said. "We're looking forward as well to the other non-conference matches we have that will certainly challenge our team and drive us to be better."

UNO will play home exhibition games on Aug.17 and 20 before starting the regular season at Bradley on Aug. 26. The Mavs' home opener will be Aug. 29 against Tulsa.

UNO will play at Creighton on Sept. 29 before opening Summit play Oct. 2 against UMKC. The Summit tournament will be at Macomb, Illinois, and will begin Nov. 11.

UNO schedule

Aug. 13: Missouri State (exh.) at Kansas City, 6 p.m. 17: Central Arkansas (exh.), 10 a.m.; Oklahoma Wesleyan (exh.), 10 a.m.; 26: at Bradley, 7 p.m.; 29: Tulsa, 7.

Sept 3: Drake, 7; at UC Irvine, 9:30; 12: at Cal-State Northridge, 1; 29: at Creighton, 7.