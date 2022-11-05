UNO men's soccer blanks Eastern Illinois

The UNO men's soccer team finished the regular season with a 4-0 blanking of Eastern Illinois on Saturday morning at Caniglia Field.

Tevin Rochester scored UNO's first two goals, the second one came four minutes into the second half. Kenji Mboma Dem, who had two assists on the day, and Andreas Hermansson also scored in the seond half.

UNO dominated possession as it held a 30-5 shot advantage and the Mavs didn't face any shots on goal.

UNO, which is 4-1-1 over its last six games, next will play in the Summit League semifinals Thursday in Denver.

Eastern Illinois (1-12-3, 0-7-1) 0 0 - 0

UNO (8-5-2, 5-2-1) 1 3 - 4

Goals: UNO, Rochester 2, Mboma Dem, Hermansson