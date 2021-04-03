UNO men's soccer defeats Oral Roberts in overtime

TULSA, Okla. — Hugo Kametani scored 2:59 into overtime to lead UNO to a 2-1 win at Oral Roberts on Saturday evening.

The junior from Japan scored his seventh goal of the season after a UNO corner kick bounced free in the box, and Kametani tucked the ball past ORU keeper Miles Motakef.

The Mavericks (6-2-1, 5-2-1) trailed for nearly 80 minutes after Lucca Rodrigues put the Golden Eagles (7-4-1, 5-3-1) ahead in the sixth minute.

But Junior Noutoua scored the equalizer with 5:01 left in regulation.

ORU outshot the Mavs 15-14, but Jeremy Pollard made three saves for UNO.

The Mavericks pulled into a three-way tie for first place in the Summit League with ORU and UMKC after the win. They will host Denver on Saturday at 7 p.m.