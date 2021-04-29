UNO men's soccer defeats UNC Greensboro in first round of NCAA tournament

Hugo came up huge down the stretch to help UNO earn an historic win Thursday night.

Hugo Kametani headed home a Mitch Hammer free kick with four minutes to go, giving UNO a 3-2 win over UNC-Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament Thursday night.

"(Hammer) gave me the perfect ball so I needed to tap it in," said Kametani, who has scored nine of UNO's 20 goals this season.

It was Kametani's second goal of the night and gave the Mavericks their first NCAA tourney win. In the men's soccer team's only other tournament appearance, the Mavs lost 2-0 to Florida International in 2017.

The Mavs next will face Stanford on Sunday at 4 p.m.

UNO (7-2-1) never trailed in this one, but it needed to survive a wild final 25 minutes.​

UNO grabbed the lead in the 32nd minute when Ed Port dribbled down the left side of the field and got Greensboro goalie Niclas Wild out of position. Port then delivered a left-footed pass to a trailing Nil Ayats, who put the ball in the back of the net.

The Mavs went up 2-0 with 21:08 after a nifty move by Kametani. He split a pair of Greensboro defenders and beat Wild in a 1-on-1 situation.

But UNO's lead evaporated quickly.