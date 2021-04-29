UNO men's soccer defeats UNC Greensboro in first round of NCAA tournament

Hugo came up huge down the stretch to help UNO earn an historic win Thursday night.
Hugo Kametani headed home a Mitch Hammer free kick with four minutes to go, giving UNO a 3-2 win over UNC-Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament Thursday night.
"(Hammer) gave me the perfect ball so I needed to tap it in," said Kametani, who has scored nine of UNO's 20 goals this season.
It was Kametani's second goal of the night and gave the Mavericks their first NCAA tourney win. In the men's soccer team's only other tournament appearance, the Mavs lost 2-0 to Florida International in 2017.
The Mavs next will face Stanford on Sunday at 4 p.m.
UNO (7-2-1) never trailed in this one, but it needed to survive a wild final 25 minutes.
UNO grabbed the lead in the 32nd minute when Ed Port dribbled down the left side of the field and got Greensboro goalie Niclas Wild out of position. Port then delivered a left-footed pass to a trailing Nil Ayats, who put the ball in the back of the net.
The Mavs went up 2-0 with 21:08 after a nifty move by Kametani. He split a pair of Greensboro defenders and beat Wild in a 1-on-1 situation.
But UNO's lead evaporated quickly.
Greensboro's Theo Collomb, the Southern Conference freshman of the year, scored two minutes later, then teammate Mani Austmann tied it with 13:22 left.
"They're a very, very, very talented team. I think they scored more goals than anyone in the South region," UNO coach Bob Warming said. "You kinda knew they'd have a chance to get goals."
Warming added that his team started to get fatigued in the second half as it was playing its first match since April 3. When it tied the match, Greensboro had outshot UNO 17-7 — the Mavs were outshot 13-5 after halftime.
But Warming also felt the Mavs could answer if one of their forwards were given the chance. Kametani came up with that game-winner.
"Super proud of how these guys carried themselves. They were determined," Warming said.
Greensboro (9-3-2), which had allowed one goal in its previous four matches, also had an 8-0 advantage in corner kicks, but the Mavericks allowed just those two goals in a six-minute span. UNO goalie Jeremy Pollard made three saves, all in the second half.
UNO (7-2-1)........................1 2—3
UNC-Greensboro (9-3-2).....0 2—2
Goals: UNO, Kametani 2, Ayats; UNCG, Collomb, Austmann.
⚫️🔴 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐃𝐄 🔴⚫️— Omaha Men's Soccer (@OmahaMSOC) April 30, 2021
First NCAA win in program history!#EveryoneForOmaha | #NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/GntcvZLfEr
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH