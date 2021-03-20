 Skip to main content
UNO men's soccer extends winning streak to five in shutout win over Eastern Illinois
SOCCER

The UNO men extended its win streak to five games as the Mavericks blanked Eastern Illinois 2-0 on Saturday at Caniglia Field.

UNO (5-1) already has more wins this season than it did in 2019 when it went 4-9-4. UNO has outscored its opponents 12-1 during the win streak.

Nil Ayats put the Mavericks in front, converting a penalty kick in the 12th minute for his fourth goal this season. Kenji Mboma Dem scored for the second straight game as he added a goal off a free kick early in the second half.

Jeremy Pollard made three saves for the win as UNO outshot Eastern Illinois 13-6.

UNO next plays at UMKC on Thursday. The Kangaroos handed the Mavs their only loss a month ago.​

