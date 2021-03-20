UNO men's soccer extends winning streak to five in shutout win over Eastern Illinois

The UNO men extended its win streak to five games as the Mavericks blanked Eastern Illinois 2-0 on Saturday at Caniglia Field.

UNO (5-1) already has more wins this season than it did in 2019 when it went 4-9-4. UNO has outscored its opponents 12-1 during the win streak.

Nil Ayats put the Mavericks in front, converting a penalty kick in the 12th minute for his fourth goal this season. Kenji Mboma Dem scored for the second straight game as he added a goal off a free kick early in the second half.

Jeremy Pollard made three saves for the win as UNO outshot Eastern Illinois 13-6.

UNO next plays at UMKC on Thursday. The Kangaroos handed the Mavs their only loss a month ago.​

