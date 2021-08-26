UNO men's soccer falls in season opener to Bradley

PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley scored on its only shot on goal of the night and edged the UNO men 1-0 Thursday night in the season-opener for both teams.

Bradley's goal came right away the Braves had an attempt bounce off the crossbar. Bradley's Patrick Fishburne then headed a pass toward the goal, which Jake Schoffstall finished.

UNO had received a red card just before the goal, as well.​

UNO controlled the first half, outshooting Bradley 9-0. The Mavs finished with a 13-4 edge in shots. Hugo Kametani and Tevin Rochester each had two shots on goal for the Mavs.

UNO returns home to face Tulsa at 7 p.m. Sunday.

