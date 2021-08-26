 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO men's soccer falls in season opener to Bradley
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

UNO men's soccer falls in season opener to Bradley

From hockey to women's tennis, check out the head coaches of UNO athletics.

PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley scored on its only shot on goal of the night and edged the UNO men 1-0 Thursday night in the season-opener for both teams.

Bradley's goal came right away the Braves had an attempt bounce off the crossbar. Bradley's Patrick Fishburne then headed a pass toward the goal, which Jake Schoffstall finished.

UNO had received a red card just before the goal, as well.​

UNO controlled the first half, outshooting Bradley 9-0. The Mavs finished with a 13-4 edge in shots. Hugo Kametani and Tevin Rochester each had two shots on goal for the Mavs.

UNO returns home to face Tulsa at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The head coaches of UNO athletics

1 of 14

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert