UNO men's soccer falls in season opener to Bradley

PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley scored on its only shot on goal of the night and edged the UNO men 1-0 Thursday night in the season-opener for both teams.
Bradley's goal came right away the Braves had an attempt bounce off the crossbar. Bradley's Patrick Fishburne then headed a pass toward the goal, which Jake Schoffstall finished.
UNO had received a red card just before the goal, as well.
UNO controlled the first half, outshooting Bradley 9-0. The Mavs finished with a 13-4 edge in shots. Hugo Kametani and Tevin Rochester each had two shots on goal for the Mavs.
UNO returns home to face Tulsa at 7 p.m. Sunday.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH