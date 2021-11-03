UNO men's soccer falls to Campbell

Campbell's Gerard Broussard scored in the 71st minute to help the Camels to a 1-0 win over UNO at Caniglia Field on Wednesday night.

The Mavericks (5-9-1) traded chances with Campbell (13-3-2) all evening, but Broussard got behind the UNO defense right in front of the goal and tapped in a cross from Moses Mensah.

Campbell led in shots 13-12 and had a 5-3 advantage in shots on target.

But the Camels turned up the pressure in the second half, with 10 shots and four on goal.

UNO goalkeepers Nathanael Sallah and Lute Lillo Portero each played a half and combined to make four saves.

The Mavs will wrap up their regular season Saturday at Caniglia Field against Western Illinois. ​