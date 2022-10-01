 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

UNO men's soccer falls to Denver

Here is the UNO men's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.

Ben Smith scored midway through the second half to give No. 13 Denver a 1-0 win over UNO men's soccer Saturday afternoon at Caniglia Field.

The Pioneers, the Summit League favorite, controlled possession as they outshot the Mavs 16-5. Kenji Mboma Dem attempted three of UNO's five shots.

Lute Lillo Portero made six saves for the Mavs, including a diving stop in the 18th minute.

UNO returns to action next Saturday at Southern Indiana.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

