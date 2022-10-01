UNO men's soccer falls to Denver

Ben Smith scored midway through the second half to give No. 13 Denver a 1-0 win over UNO men's soccer Saturday afternoon at Caniglia Field.
The Pioneers, the Summit League favorite, controlled possession as they outshot the Mavs 16-5. Kenji Mboma Dem attempted three of UNO's five shots.
Lute Lillo Portero made six saves for the Mavs, including a diving stop in the 18th minute.
UNO returns to action next Saturday at Southern Indiana.
