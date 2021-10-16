UNO men's soccer falls to Oral Roberts for Summit League loss of the season

The UNO men scored a tying goal twice but couldn't convert a third as Oral Roberts held on for a 3-2 win Saturday night at Caniglia Field.

Both teams entered the game unbeaten in Summit League play and both scored in the first 14 minutes as UNO's Hugo Kametani tied it. Oral Roberts took a 2-1 lead into halftime before UNO's Mitch Hammer scored from 15 yards out in the 65th minute.

But five minutes later, Dante Brigida scored his second goal of the night, giving the Golden Eagles the lead for good.

UNO will be at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday to face San Francisco.

