UNO men's soccer falls to Oral Roberts in semifinals of Summit League tournament

MACOMB, Ill. — Juan Arias scored in each half to lift second-seeded Oral Roberts to a 2-1 win over third-seeded UNO Thursday at the Summit League men's soccer tournament semifinals.

Oral Roberts, which also edged UNO 3-2 during the regular season, advances to play Denver in Saturday's final. UNO ends its season at 6-10-1.

Arias gave the Golden Eagles a 1-0 halftime lead when he scored with 7:54 left in the half.

The Mavericks answered less than nine minutes into the second half when Kenji Mboma Dem delivered a left-footed shot, scoring from in front of the goal. Mitch Hammer had an assist on the play. Dem attempted six of UNO's 16 shots on the day as the Mavs outshot the Golden Eagles 16-12.

But with 15:51 left, Arias struck again for the game-winner. Prior to Thursday, Arias had one goal on the season.

Nathanael Sallah made four saves for the Mavs.

