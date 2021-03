KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UNO had its five-game winning streak snapped as UMKC used a late goal to edge the Mavericks 2-1 Thursday.

UNO led 1-0 at halftime as Kenji Mboma Dem scored in the 32nd minute. It was third straight game that he'd scored.

But UMKC tied it 10 minutes into the second half and then Seth Kacich scored with 1:16 left for the game-winner.

Both of UNO's losses this season are to the Kangaroos. UNO next plays at Oral Roberts on April 1.