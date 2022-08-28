UNO men's soccer gives coach Donovan Dowling his first win

The Mavericks gave new soccer coach Donovan Dowling his first win with UNO during a 3-1 victory over Oakland on Sunday at Caniglia Field.
UNO, which lost its opener 4-2 to Rutgers Thursday, got two goals from Kenji Mboma Dem. His first goal in the 27th minute on an assist from Ede Granberg put the Mavs up for good.
Mathis Pilon St-Louis scored four minutes later as UNO took a 2-0 lead to halftime.
Mboma Dem made it 3-0 in the 69th minute before Oakland scored with 2:43 left. The Mavs outshot Oakland 20-10.
UNO continues its homestand Friday, hosting San Diego State.
Oakland (0-2) ........ 0 1—1
At UNO (1-1).......... 2 1—3
Goals: UNO, Mboma Dem 2, Pilon St-Louis. O, Schram.
The head coaches of UNO athletics
Baseball
Cross country
Hockey
Men's basketball
Men's soccer
Men's tennis
Softball
Swimming and diving
Track and field
Volleyball
Women's basketball
Women's soccer
Women's tennis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!