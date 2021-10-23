 Skip to main content
UNO men's soccer has 19-7 shot advantage, but falls to St. Thomas
ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Thomas won its first game of the season as the Tommies stunned the UNO men 1-0 Saturday afternoon.

UNO controlled possession as it had a 19-7 shot advantage, but St. Thomas' Faris Colic scored the only goal in the 12th minute.​

Eight Mavericks had shots on goal, but St. Thomas keeper Niklas Martensson made eight saves for the shutout. UNO's Nathanael Sallah finished with three saves.

UNO looks to snap a three-game losing streak when it goes to Denver on Oct. 30.

