UNO men's soccer has 19-7 shot advantage, but falls to St. Thomas

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Thomas won its first game of the season as the Tommies stunned the UNO men 1-0 Saturday afternoon.
UNO controlled possession as it had a 19-7 shot advantage, but St. Thomas' Faris Colic scored the only goal in the 12th minute.
Eight Mavericks had shots on goal, but St. Thomas keeper Niklas Martensson made eight saves for the shutout. UNO's Nathanael Sallah finished with three saves.
UNO looks to snap a three-game losing streak when it goes to Denver on Oct. 30.
