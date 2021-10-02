UNO men's soccer opens Summit League play with shutout against UMKC

UNO men's soccer opened Summit League play with a 2-0 shutout over UMKC Saturday afternoon at Caniglia Field.

UNO took the lead in the 14th minute on Dominik Danis' first career goal as a Mav. He converted Fitzroy Cummings' crossing pass.

The Mavs scored again less than two minutes into the second half as Connor Jokerst scored off a pass from Tevin Rochester. Jokerst shot as he slid near the far post, getting the ball just over the goal line.

UNO's defense was sound as it didn't allow a shot on goal. The Mavs outshot the Kangaroos 13-4.

UNO will play at Indiana on Wednesday.​

