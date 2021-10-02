 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO men's soccer opens Summit League play with shutout against UMKC
0 comments
SOCCER

UNO men's soccer opens Summit League play with shutout against UMKC

UNO men's soccer opened Summit League play with a 2-0 shutout over UMKC Saturday afternoon at Caniglia Field.

UNO took the lead in the 14th minute on Dominik Danis' first career goal as a Mav. He converted Fitzroy Cummings' crossing pass.

The Mavs scored again less than two minutes into the second half as Connor Jokerst scored off a pass from Tevin Rochester. Jokerst shot as he slid near the far post, getting the ball just over the goal line.

UNO's defense was sound as it didn't allow a shot on goal. The Mavs outshot the Kangaroos 13-4.

UNO will play at Indiana on Wednesday.​

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert