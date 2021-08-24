 Skip to main content
UNO men's soccer picked to win Summit League
SOCCER

After winning an NCAA tournament game in the spring, the UNO men's soccer team was picked to win the Summit League this fall.

UNO received four of the seven first-place votes, while Denver and Oral Roberts tied for second. Denver won the Summit regular season in the spring, and the Pioneers have won the regular season seven times since 2013.

UNO returns an experienced team, including last season's Summit defensive player of the year Fitzroy Cummings and newcomer of the year Hugo Kametani.

​UNO opens its season Thursday at Bradley.

