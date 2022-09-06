UNO men's soccer rallies twice to force a draw with Drake

UNO erased a pair of second-half deficits to earn a 2-2 draw with Drake on Tuesday night at Caniglia Field.

After a scoreless first half, Drake scored 10 minutes into the second half. But with 26 minutes left, the Bulldogs were called for a hand ball in the goal box and Theo Klein converted the penalty kick.

It stayed 1-1 until Drake's Sam Thornton broke loose and scored on a one-and-one opportunity with 6:46 left. But the Mavericks (2-1-1) would respond.

Mathis Pilon St-Louis drilled a shot past the keeper two minutes later. St-Louis also scored the winner with nine minutes left last Friday in a 1-0 win over San Diego State.

UNO next will host Bradley at 7 p.m. Friday.

Drake (1-1-1) .......... 0 2—2

At UNO (2-1-1) ........ 0 2—2

Goals: DU, Franklin, Thornton. UNO, Klein, St-Louis.