 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
SOCCER

UNO men's soccer rallies twice to force a draw with Drake

  • Updated
  • 0

UNO erased a pair of second-half deficits to earn a 2-2 draw with Drake on Tuesday night at Caniglia Field.

After a scoreless first half, Drake scored 10 minutes into the second half. But with 26 minutes left, the Bulldogs were called for a hand ball in the goal box and Theo Klein converted the penalty kick.

It stayed 1-1 until Drake's Sam Thornton broke loose and scored on a one-and-one opportunity with 6:46 left. But the Mavericks (2-1-1) would respond.

Mathis Pilon St-Louis drilled a shot past the keeper two minutes later. St-Louis also scored the winner with nine minutes left last Friday in a 1-0 win over San Diego State.

UNO next will host Bradley at 7 p.m. Friday.

Drake (1-1-1) .......... 0  2—2

At UNO (2-1-1) ........ 0  2—2

People are also reading…

Goals: DU, Franklin, Thornton. UNO, Klein, St-Louis.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert