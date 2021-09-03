 Skip to main content
UNO men's soccer scores first goal of season, falls to Drake
DES MOINES — The UNO men scored its first goal of the season, but it wasn't enough as Drake held on for a 2-1 win Friday night.

UNO, which lost a pair of 1-0 decisions last week to Bradley and Tulsa, got a goal from Malik Elmi as he headed in a crossing pass from Stevie Siy with 1:27 left in the match.

That pulled the Mavs within 2-1, but they wouldn't get another scoring opportunity as Drake outshot them 12-9.

The Bulldogs played from in front nearly the entire way as Jaden Stevenson scored in the fifth minute. Drake made it 2-0 on a Jaffer Murphy goal with 11:18 left in the first half.

Elmi and Hugo Kametani each attempted three shots on the night to lead UNO's offense. Lute Lillo Portero made three saves for the Mavs.

UNO, which went 7-3-1 last season, drops to 0-3 and heads to California next week to play a pair of games, starting Thursday against Cal Irvine.​

