UNO men's soccer scores late goal to earn draw with Oral Roberts
UNO men's soccer scores late goal to earn draw with Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. — The UNO men scored late in regulation to earn a 1-1 draw at Oral Roberts on Thursday night.

UNO was outshot 5-0 in a scoreless first half, then Oral Roberts grabbed the lead in the opening minutes of the second half.

But the Mavericks tied it with 10 minutes left as Hugo Kametani's left-footed shot beat Oral Roberts' goalie. Ed Port had the assist on the goal.

Jeremy Pollard made four saves for UNO, including three in the first half.

UNO and Oral Roberts will play again Saturday at 7 p.m.

