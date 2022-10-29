UNO men's soccer settles for draw at UMKC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UMKC scored with two minutes left as the UNO men settled for a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.
The Mavericks (7-5-2, 4-2-1 Summit League) took the lead 13 minutes into the second half on a goal by Mathis Pilon St-Louis before the Kangaroos got the equalizer.
UNO finished with a 7-2 advantage with shots on goal.
Next up, the Mavs host Eastern Illinois in the regular-season finale next Saturday.
UNO (7-5-2, 4-2-1) ............... 0 1—1
At UMKC (5-4-5, 3-1-3) ......... 0 1—1
Goals: UNO, St-Louis. UMKC, Kimura.
The head coaches of UNO athletics
Baseball
Cross country
Hockey
Men's basketball
Men's soccer
Men's tennis
Softball
Track and field
Volleyball
Women's basketball
Women's soccer
Women's tennis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!