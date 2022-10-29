 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

UNO men's soccer settles for draw at UMKC

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is the UNO men's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UMKC scored with two minutes left as the UNO men settled for a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

The Mavericks (7-5-2, 4-2-1 Summit League) took the lead 13 minutes into the second half on a goal by Mathis Pilon St-Louis before the Kangaroos got the equalizer.

UNO finished with a 7-2 advantage with shots on goal.

Next up, the Mavs host Eastern Illinois in the regular-season finale next Saturday.

UNO (7-5-2, 4-2-1) ............... 0 1—1

At UMKC (5-4-5, 3-1-3) ......... 0 1—1

Goals: UNO, St-Louis. UMKC, Kimura.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

